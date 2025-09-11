In His Words

In His Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ryan's avatar
Ryan
2d

Beautifully articulated. Well I did not agree with Charlie on many of his views, I greatly appreciate his civility towards respectable discourse, and the empathy he demonstrated for young people who are struggling with figuring out who they are. As a former "progressive", I fully agree with your sentiments. The progressive left has a huge blind spot to their own intolerance and moral superiority.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sean Kullman
silverwind9's avatar
silverwind9
2d

Well said Sean. Charlie was indeed an advocate for free speech, godly values, our constitution, and civility in debate. What a great loss for all of us. We as a nation need to return to being one nation, one voice of grace under our God.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Sean Kullman
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Sean Kullman
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture