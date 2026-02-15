In His Words

In His Words

User's avatar
Fred's avatar
Fred
2d

Another fascinating column, Sean.

My own attitude toward biological males competing against biological females in sports was actually formed decades before it became an issue…back when biological females were allowed to compete against biological males.

Girls and women wanted it, so they got it. We didn’t care about boys’ feelings (hesitancy to be viewed as bullies if they beat a girl in, say, wrestling…but special shame if they lost). My bias is always toward equal rights, opportunities and treatment, so my immediate feeling was that if girls could compete against boys then boys should be allowed to compete against girls (or conversely, of course).

My bias toward equal concern extends to other areas.

For example, if we had separate showers for boys and girls at school (or men and women in the armed forces) in order to protect females from lascivious stares, then we need separate showers for gays and straights. Why is there protection from heterosexual looks if there is not equal protection from homosexual looking? Obviously, physical assaults, whether gay or straight should be punished severely, but why should females have a special right to control the eyes of other people?

Lots of food for thought here, and I love the work you are doing.

Peter Andrew Nolan's avatar
Peter Andrew Nolan
18h

No one cares about men and boys Sean.

