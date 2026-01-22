Image from WIBM https://substack.com/home/post/p-184583296

As two bills attempt to move through the legislature in Washington, it is important to offer up strong testimony about House Bill 2401 or at least ensure that House Bill 2461 receives a hearing (HB 2461 and HB 2401).

It’s critical to understand that House Bill 2401 is unprepared to address biological sex, fatherlessness, root causes of issues impacting boys and men, and institutionalized systemic biases. House Bill 2461 is more inclusive and addresses the biases and root causes that lead to poor outcomes for boys, girls, and families.

Below are the links for participation and guidance on how to testify:

Link to submit written testimony: Click here or copy/paste the URL into your browser (https://app.leg.wa.gov/csi/Testifier/Add?chamber=House&mId=33690&aId=168355&caId=27484&tId=4).

Link to testify remotely: Click here or copy/paste the URL into your browser (https://leg.wa.gov/bills-meetings-and-session/session/how-to-testify-at-a-committee-meeting/).

What to do: Submit a written testimony that requests a hearing for 2461. Attempts to suppress the hearing of one bill and promote the hearing of another bill on the same topic is the type of systemic practice that undermines transparency and avoids real and necessary debate.

Please submit the following: I (insert name) strongly support a hearing on House Bill 2461 Establishing the Washington state commission on boys and men. Allowing one bill (2401) to move forward while suppressing another bill (2461) undermines the debate necessary in the public square. HB 2401 ignores fathers and the biological realities that impact boys and men and girls and women and families. These bills offer different opportunities to address a serious problem in Washington. Please allow both bills to receive a hearing.

Help our boys thrive!