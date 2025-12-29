From the Author: The essay below comes from excerpts I’m working on for a larger project.

Firearm deaths are a predominately male phenomenon, as males account for 86% of U.S. deaths when we look at the leading causes. These deaths are unintentional, undetermined, related to legal interventions and operations of war, and most notably in suicide and homicide deaths, with 83% of those deaths coming from suicide (51%) and homicide (32%) alone.

By the time the 2024 and 2025 data are finalized, there will be well over 300,000 male firearm deaths from 2018 to 2025. (The asterisks * after 2024 and 2025 in the table indicate the data is still preliminary).

Source: Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Like so many outcomes that disproportionately impact males, the social tendency is to rely on social constructs of male aggression that ignore sex differences and pathologize male nature. Male aggression is not the underlying reason for suicide, nor is it the reason men are more likely to be perpetrators of homicide. Aggression and violence are two different processes.

Aggressive acts can provide safety, allow a person to express frustration, and help one perform better in various environments—from the classroom, to the playing fields, to the work place, to the board room.

Violence, conversely, is a physical act with the intent to do harm. Telling someone to shut-the-hell-up, even angrily, is different from shooting another person.

Although firearm homicides are committed more so by males, it is also males who are the primary victims of these violent acts, accounting for 84% of the U.S. firearm homicide deaths and 80% of all homicide deaths from 2018-2025. Males also account for 87% of firearm suicides and 79% of all suicide deaths. Mental health, I would argue, is certainly a leading cause of this trigger.

The mentally-ill male and the reasons that lead to instability are routinely ignored, often until it is too late and too often in the context of a violent act. The recent deaths of Rob and Michele Reiner by their son Nick Reiner is another example of a mentally-ill man allowed to roam freely even as he continued drug use while being medically treated for schizophrenia. The instrument in this act was a knife, but the common element was a mentally-ill person being allowed to roam the streets freely and engage in drug use. The failing policies plaguing California are explained by Michael Shellenberger of Public in one of the best pieces on the way California policies have allowed for these types of violent acts.

Firearm Debates and the Stable Family Solution

The firearm issues we face are often couched in pitting gun control against gun rights, as if there are only two choices. Some will argue that greater gun control will remedy this problem. There is some merit in that claim, but it is often an oversimplification for a much more complicated problem. Other countries with greater gun control laws and practices have suicide rates that are much higher than the United States but share a similar pattern—males as the majority of victims.

The issue is more nuanced and related to other concerns policymakers continue to ignore, particularly modern policies around fatherlessness, education, mental-health, crime, and homelessness.

One of the safest institutions for communities is the two parent family, according to the Institute of Family Studies.

“Cities are safer when two-parent families are dominant and more crime-ridden when family instability is common. The same story applies to the neighborhoods of Chicago. More specifically, we find the total crime rate is about 48% higher in cities that have above the median share of single-parent families, compared to cities that have fewer single-parent families. That difference is even larger with respect to violent crime and homicide, specifically, with cities above the median level of single parenthood experiencing 118% higher rates of violent crime and 255% higher rates of homicide. In the Windy City, relying on an analysis of census tract level data, our research indicates that neighborhoods above the median fraction of single-parent-headed households experienced 137% higher total crime rates, 226% higher violent crime rates, and 436% higher homicide rates.”

Progressive policymakers tend to discount this type of information and instead introduce causes, like replacing sex with gender. This practice is incredibly harmful because one cannot change their sex. These types of policies have emerged that distance children from their parents at times when children most need the love and support of their parents. School boards have instituted policies that keep information from parents when children are socially coerced into notions of gender dysphoria, transgenderism, and non-binary identities, despite the findings that those who undergo “gender-affirming” surgeries and use puberty blockers attempt suicide at much higher rates. At a time when a child is more vulnerable and needs parental support, policymakers introduce policies that distance the child from the parent.

Boys and men, of course, are incredibly susceptible to policy inequality.

When the Biden Administration proposed its 2025 budget, women and girls were mentioned eighty-one times, gender was mentioned twenty-two times (specifically in regard to women and transgender groups), and LGBTQ and underrepresented groups were mentioned some sixteen times collectively. Boys and men were absent from a $7.2 trillion budget, as boys and men remain unacknowledged anywhere in the budget.

In a country where 80% of homicide deaths, 79% of suicide deaths, and 73% of overdose deaths are male, the decision to address the 21% and the 27% of women impacted by deaths of despair without at least acknowledging the most negatively affected group is not a simple oversight. It’s is a calculated effort during an election year that will covet voter types and reinforced by media and academia, something I’ve written about previously.

It’s important to recognize married families as a voting bloc. Fifty-six percent of married men and fifty-three percent of married women voted for President Trump in 2024. Percentages may slightly vary, but two-parent family structures are not a good voting block for Democrats. And that is more than a political problem; it’s a socially destabilizing one.

So much of the Democrat approach is under the guise of gender-equity, a term that is used to displace male nature and male equality. Academia, media, and government practices are married to habitual narratives and demographic groups that deconstruct sex as a concept and marginalize it as a biological reality. Doing so allows for an ethos that splits the soul of social cohesion, the family. The troubling policies, practices, and results that follow mirror those practices.

Too many men who fall into poor mental health and crime start out as boys who have been largely ignored by failing school programs, fatherless homes, other adverse childhood experiences, and causes that manifest when institutions fail to look at the intersection of male and female brain difference, policy, programs, and social consequences.

Even now, as some states begin to look at issues impacting boys and men, there is a tendency to turn a blind eye to male and female brain differences and fatherlessness as underlying mechanisms and causes. Progressive practices overemphasize the soft-nature of the social sciences that will focus on loneliness and gender-based violence as a “male problem” and relate it to the inability of males to be more feminine in nature. In the minds of many liberal policymakers, boys are defective girls.

While loneliness certainly matters and contributes to increased risks, it takes a lot more than loneliness to lead to violence and self-harm. Too many policy discussions around gender-based harm fail to mention that violent relationships are mutually abusive (see Abused Men: The Hidden Side of Domestic Violence by Philip W. Cook) and that males are greater victims of violence overall. Even infant boys (those under one-year) are greater victims of homicide deaths, accounting for 59% of all homicide deaths in their age group according to the Centers for Disease Control. Boys one to four are 58% of homicide deaths in their age group.

I worry that policymakers will rely on constructs that pathologize male nature and then present it as empathy with bills on boys and men. These bills will provide no funding while having matching girls and women’s bills that will provide government funding, much like the Biden administration’s 2025 budget plan.

In too many ways, Democrats have abandoned family structure, deconstructed sex as a concept, and employed policies that lead to more despair for boys, men, girls, women, and families. People in despair are more likely to commit violent acts and self-harm. Males are not the only ones in despair, but they are clearly the ones in greater distress and despair. Their responses to chronic stressors vary in the aggregate but consistently lead to more male death. Fire-arm suicides and homicides are the products of something much deeper and associated with a contemporary ethos that ignores it.

Republicans too have their blind spots when it comes to employing policies that will address this issue. Senator Josh Hawley’s Manhood is a well-intentioned effort to help boys and men, but the policies have not followed.

What the country needs now, more than ever, are competing interest (from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents) fighting for the lives of boys and men—not as an antithesis to girls and women—but as a moral and ethical framework.