GIBM: Your Charity of Choice This Giving Season

Giving Tuesday and the season of charity is upon us and we hope that you will consider GIBM as your charity of choice this giving season.

Some accomplishments in 2025

Sean Kullman’s (President of GIBM) coauthored book, Boys, A Rescue Plan, is finding a home in policy circles with national and local policymakers as well as educators, therapists, coaches, and church leaders.

The GIBM Tennessee report has found a home with state and national policymakers and other nonprofits in Tennessee.

The GIBM California report provided credible information for a law-suit against the state of California for violating the equal protections of boys and men. This legal effort was spearheaded by Harry Crouch of the National Coalition for Men.

GIBM is a go to resource for many across the country who seek our help in national and local endeavors.

Please make GIBM your charity of choice tomorrow and in this season of kindness at gibm.us/donate.

Sincerely, Sean Kullman and Philip W. Cook Global Initiative for Boys and Men