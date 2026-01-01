Wishing all those who follow InHisWords a joyous New Year and a year of peace and happiness.

We also hope you will join us for the free and most exciting conference of the year on January 24 and 25.

Details Below

Join the nation’s leading experts for the most informative conference of the year when it comes to raising boys into men in the 21st century. This free conference is made possible by the generous contributions of the Santa Fe Boys Fund (Founded by Paul Golding and Bonnie Ellinger) and the Gurian Foundation, founded by Michael Gurian and Gail Reid-Gurian.

To learn more and see the list of speakers, please click here or use the following link (https://helpingboysthrive.org/what-boys-need-as-males-conference/).

The Significance of this Conference

The What Boys Need As Males Conference openly discusses male and female differences in ways that help all of us (parents, grandparents, educators, coaches, faith leaders, policymakers, psychologists, councilors, law-enforcement, and so many others) understand the needs of boys by understanding the essence of male nature and the importance of male nurture.

If we want to help our boys thrive, we need to acknowledge the differences that make them truly unique and the approaches that help them succeed in family, in school, in relationships, in career, and in life.

Join me and many other speakers at this virtual conference for What Boys Need as Males on January 24 and 25, 2026.

Sean Kullman,

President, Global Initiative for Boys and Men and coauthor of Boys, A Rescue Plan