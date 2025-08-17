Black males 15-24 Years of Age have a homicide rate of 256 / 100,000

Washington D.C. saw an increase in homicide deaths for a variety of reasons from 2020-2024. And while some will maintain that the homicide rate slowed in 2024, the homicide rate in 2024 was significantly higher than 2018 and 2019, 39% and 36% higher respectively.

As the federal government begins to intervene in the nation’s capital, it’s hard to miss the number of homicide deaths that have plagued Washington D.C. for decades. The city has the highest homicide rate and has since at least 1999, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (1999-2017 and 2018-2024).

While homicide rates certainly fluctuate from one year to the next, there is one certainty few are willing to discuss. D.C. has led the nation every year in homicide rate since at least 1999 (1999 to 2017 data and 2018 to 2024 data). There is something terribly wrong in Washington D.C., and bringing in federal forces to tackle the problem is necessary after decades of being the nation’s murder capital.

Homicide Classifications (Residence State and Occurrence State)

Selecting the years 1999 to 2017 and 2018 to 2024 above was not arbitrary. In 2018, The CDC Wonder Database made a distinction between “resident state” (the legal state-of-residence of a reported mortality) and the “occurrence state” (the place a morality actually occurred).

From 1999-2017, the homicide rate in D.C. was 94% higher (24.6 deaths /100,000) than the second leading state (Louisiana, 12.7 deaths/100,000).

From 2018 to 2024, the rate of resident homicide deaths increased in D.C. and was 51% higher (27 deaths/100,000) than the next leading state (Mississippi, 17.9 deaths/100,000).

It’s critical to note, however, that there were an additional 228 homicides associated with people who were likely out-of-state residents from 2018-2024, and 96% of those 228 homicides occurred between 2020-2024.

Washington D.C is not only the most likely place for a D.C. resident to be a victim of homicide; D.C. is most likely the place for a visitor to be a victim of homicide. The observation that violent cities are more violent for residents and visitors alike may seem obvious, but it is not as significant in other states with high homicide rates, particularly when looking at data from 2020-2024.

From 2020 to 2024, homicide deaths increased dramatically (see graph above). In looking at D.C. and states that had 1,000 or more homicide deaths in those years, D.C. was worse than any state. D.C. lead the country in the resident homicide rate with 172 deaths (25.3/100,000). But there were more than 172 homicide deaths in the nation’s capital city. There were 216 deaths reported in the “occurrence state” data, the place a homicide took place.

Occurrence homicide rates are harder to determine because there is no set population from which to draw a crude rate. For instance, how many people were actually in the city in a given year, residents and visitors combined. There is, however, a way to differentiate states and D.C. when looking at resident state and occurrence state data to get a better sense of which cities pose greater threats.

(Sum of occurrence state - resident state ) /occurrence state = percent of out-of-state deaths.

It is safe to surmise that 18% of the homicide deaths in D.C. from 2020-2024 happened to non-residents, a rate that is significantly higher than any state in the country.

Compare that to 2018 and 2019 when the difference in resident homicides and occurrence homicides in Washington D.C. was 2.5%, which means only 2.5% of homicides associated with D.C. were non-residents. It is important to note, however, that D.C. still lead the nation in homicide rate in those years.

The District of Columbia had the highest homicides rate at 21.7 per 100,000 residents from 2018 to 2019 and saw a large increase to 29.2 per 100,000 residents from 2020 to 2024.

Even though the percent difference in resident and occurrence homicides was lower in the District of Columbia than two other states in 2018-2019, D.C. lead the nation in homicide rate.

Even though homicides dropped in 2024, D.C. still lead the nation in homicide rate, 25.3 per 100,000. That is 36% higher than the second next state.

Sex Differences in Homicide Deaths in Washington D.C.

Males accounted for 88% of the homicide deaths in D.C., higher than Illinois, Maryland, California, and Alabama at 84%. Nationwide, males account for 81% of homicide deaths.

In D.C., males 15-24 years-of-age and 25-34 years-of-age are particularly vulnerable, representing 122.3 deaths/100,000 and 76.1 deaths/100,000 respectively. Black males, however, 15-24 years-of-age accounted for 255.8 deaths/100,000 population from 2018 to 2024, and there are a host of challenges that contribute to these outcomes for black males.

Nearly 80% of black children in D.C. live in a single-parent home, too many without fathers. Children from single parent homes without fathers, in the aggregate, live in poorer communities, have less academic success, go through more Adverse Childhood Experiences, and turn to drugs and crime.

More often than not, the mainstream press and academia are too quick to look at this outcome as a race issue instead of an issue related to sex, male and female. The unwillingness to recognize the “boy” in black boy (a phrase used by Warren Farrell, Ph.D. in the Boy Crisis) is a critical part of understanding the problem.

While some are prepared to look at this tragedy through a racial lens, it’s more important that this be recognized as a family issue, educational issue, and sex-difference issue first and foremost. (By sex-difference, I am referring to the recognition that male and female brain-difference contribute to these outcomes.)

These outcomes are not the result of a systemic race problem in things like policing and government, even though blacks males are disproportionately impacted. Two things can be true at once. Black males can have the highest rate of homicide deaths and systemic racism is not the problem. Academia, media, and government tend to suggest these problems rest in racism, and this is incredibly harmful because it prevents us from looking at the core issues that lead to these outcomes.

Coming to terms with the issues above is a critical part of the solution.

Other Crimes

Suggesting other types of violent crime are down in D.C. is likely misleading for several reasons. New reports have emerged that crime numbers were being manipulated and that more serious offenses are being reduced to lesser offenses as a way to manipulate the data and give the impression of a safer city.

“DC Police Union Chairman Gregg Pemberton told NBC News’ Garrett Haake that he doubts the drop in crime is as large as D.C. officials are touting. “There's a, potentially, a drop from where we were in 2023. I think that there's a possibility that crime has come down. But the department is reporting that in 2024, crime went down 35% -- violent crime – and another 25% through August of this year. That is preposterous to suggest that cumulatively we've seen 60-plus percent drops in violent crime from where we were in ’23, because we're out on the street. We know the calls we're responding to,” he said, according to NBC 4 Washington.

This observation has a ring of truth because D.C. is down just over 800 police officers. There are 3,179 sworn officers in a city that needs at least 4,000 officers.

The D.C. Police Department is grossly understaffed, which leads to fewer opportunities to respond to crime and fewer opportunities to report crime. People also begin to give up on reporting crime, either believing help will not come or that reporting crime could lead to retaliation from those committing violent crime.

Even as crime goes up or down, D.C. is still a national leader in crime.

Finding Solutions

D.C. needs to actually increase its number of qualified sworn officers to 4,200, not 4,000, and build several Police Athletic Leagues (PAL) throughout D.C. These PAL locations should:

Be staffed with officers who can interact with community youth and young adults on a regular basis, including walking beats.

Many of these PAL officers should have degrees in social work, criminal justice, education, and sports—to name a few. (All of them should be qualified to go on patrol and should do so as part of their regular duties.)

PAL could serve as places where fathers and their children can be reunited and share in activities.

PAL locations could have after school recreation and study programs.

PAL can work hand-in-hand with religious leaders in the community.

PAL can work hand-in-hand with schools in the community, both public and private.

PAL can offer summer programs (or programs at schools) to discuss what it’s like being a police officer, including how children should interact with an officer and see officers as allies in the community.

Prepare military personnel for post military careers in law-enforcement as PAL Officers with two-year social-work programs to help with the shortfall in male social workers—a solution discussed in Boys, A Rescue Plan.

These solutions are certainly more complicated than a list, but increasing the number of law-enforcement officers and ways they can serve the city will allow for residence to interact in a host of new ways while building stronger ties in the community. Making those officers part of the community, in programs like PAL, is part of the solution.

Trump’s Action in D.C.

Many people support the Trump administration’s action, including the D.C. Police Union, Citizen Organized Patrol Efforts, and residents. While some people see the Trump administration’s decision as part of federal overreach, it is hard to argue that something needs to be done as Washington D.C. continues to lead the nation in homicide rate year-after-year and decade-after-decade.