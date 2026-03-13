The push for more male teachers is certainly a worthy endeavor. Some believe that more male teachers will improve student outcomes for our nation’s sons who have fallen steadily behind their female counterparts in every racial demographic and often across racial groups in K-12 and college education, Boys, A Rescue Plan.

“Seventy-seven percent of public school teachers were female and 23 percent were male in 2020–21. The percentage of male teachers at the elementary instructional level (11 percent) was lower than the percentage at the secondary instructional level (36 percent). Overall, the distribution of public school teachers by sex was not measurably different in 2020–21 compared with 2011–12” (National Center for Educational Statistics).

Studies will suggest that male teachers help improve performance while other studies suggest that more male teachers may not make as big a difference as some suggest.

The idea is that male teachers provide a type of role modeling for boys and serve as critical male figures in school settings that do not have many males present. They also provide male role-models to the many boys coming from fatherless homes and—arguably—the many girls coming from fatherless homes. Male teachers are about more than grades. Or so the argument goes. Having more male teachers may help bring a certain male energy to a school, but it will not matter if the school is not interested in masculine energy, as schools and modern politics have moved toward practices that present masculine nature as inherently flawed.

But, from a career point of view, teaching is an important profession that needs qualified people and the reason we need to entice more males to look at the teaching profession and be unabashed about the importance of recognizing male nature in an environment that has been arguably averse to it.

The push for more male teachers feels, at times, like too much of an argument associated with identity and not about the lesson plans and pedagogical approaches in schools that actually improve engagement and learning. Student learning will not improve if schools do not employ pedagogical approaches that help boys and girls learn, and who often learn differently. After all, there are plenty of female teachers who are good with boys and plenty of male teachers who are good with girls and vice-versa. The reasons are likely more associated with good pedagogical approaches and a relentless work ethic.

The Stagnation and Decline in Student Learning

For the last twenty-years at least, we have seen a stagnant or slight decline in academic achievement. The data below helps us understand the outcomes of fourth graders and the outcomes of eighth graders four years later.

In the figures below, fourth-grade students tested in 2005, for instance, are not the same students tested in 2009 as eighth graders. The scores are, however, representative of national outcomes of fourth graders and eighth graders four years later and it gives us a real measure of outcomes over time.

It’s clear that boys reading scores have declined or remained stagnant over time and noticeably behind girls (Fig. 1 and Fig. 3). While girls have shown gains in most years from fourth grade to eighth grade, the same cannot be said of boys’ outcomes.

When it comes to math, data shows that boys’ and girls’ scores drop and have done so consistently for some time. Although the drop is larger for boys from fourth to eighth grades, girls scores show drops as well. Fourth-grade boys’ math scores tend to be higher than girls’ scores, but by eighth grade the scores are relatively similar but noticeably moving in the wrong direction for boys and girls.

The Achievement Challenge: What is Happening from Fourth Grade to Eighth Grade?

It’s important to recognize achievement as a challenge and a goal, and it’s critical to stop looking for the excuses that get in the way of focusing on student achievement. COVID is a perfect example. While there has been a great emphasis on COVID learning loss, the achievement challenge existed before COVID and the data above and below provide a snapshot of the lack of student achievement over time, according to data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress. Current data for 2022 and 2024 in reading and math seem to indicate that COVID merely exacerbated an existing problem. While boys’ eighth grade reading scores showed a steady decline over time, they were relatively the same in 2022 (27% proficient/advanced) and 2024 (26% proficient/advanced) as they were in 2019 (28% proficient/advanced). Girls eighth grade reading scores in 2022 and 2024 (34% proficient/advanced) are certainly higher than boys but lower than they were in 2019 and years prior.

The decline or stagnation in student progress was already happening. Girls had drops in reading that were greater, but girls’ scores were still higher than boys scores even after accounting for learning loss: This might suggest that the approaches in schools are more girl friendly but still lack something important.

Actualizing Achievement

Although it’s important to support the push for more men in education, the greater emphasis needs to fall on pedagogical approaches at a time when there are a host of ideological practices exacerbating the problems in our schools.

Resources needed for teacher preparation and improving the classroom are being poured into failed practices and ideological missions. We cannot wait for a generation of men to enter the teaching profession over the next few decades while achievement stagnates or worsens. And when new teachers do finally arrive in the classrooms of America, will we learn that they too are not employing the types of teaching strategies that lead to learning?

It’s time to place a greater focus on measurable achievement and the pedagogical approaches that make it happen.

The heavy lift is changing the way we think about school and how we help children thrive in math and reading because those skills are critical and will provide children with the basics that lead to a sense of accomplishment, higher education, and employment.

For decades, our schools have become more political and—to some noticeable degree—more radicalized at a time when it’s profitable for institutions to employ systemic practices that benefit particular institutions and ideologies at the expense of children.

In the 2020, 2022, and 2024 election cycles, the American Federation of Teachers spent over sixty million on political contributions even as learning declined. Compare those last three election cycles to 1990 when the American Federation of Teachers spent approximately 1.2 million on political contributions. This political engagement is an indication of the rapid expansion into partisan political funding over the last thirty years that is not helping students learn but helping institutional hierarchies. Imagine if 60 million went into best practices with observable and measurable outcomes that helped teachers employ best practices.

Adding more male teachers is certainly a good idea, but it’s also important to look at male and female differences that contribute to learning in the classroom, the structures around children (classroom, school, and district) that allow learning to happen, and the structures (classroom, school, and district) that also prevent student achievement.

More male teachers, yes, but not at the expense of effective educational practices.