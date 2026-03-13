In His Words

In His Words

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Laurie A. Couture's avatar
Laurie A. Couture
4d

The institution of public schooling itself is damaging to children, especially to boys. More male teachers won't help boys (or girls) if they are part of a system that keeps kids sedentary, in chairs, tapping on tablets like prisoners rather than dynamically playing, exploring their communities, and learning in a kinesthetic manner at all grade levels. I have observed that male teachers can be as negative, discriminatory, and punitive toward boys as female teachers. It is the power dynamic that teachers have over young people, plus the ideology that maleness is toxic that negates any benefits that male teachers add.

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2 replies by Sean Kullman and others
Grainger's avatar
Grainger
4dEdited

Well put. The affective education kids receive today dwarfs the level of cognitive education. Ask a kid what he learned at school and he’ll say his feelings matter to the teacher. Ask that same kid to find China on a world map and he can’t.

I, too, like the idea of more male teachers from an intangible sense. Security, encouragement towards resilience, respect. I do not like the idea of legislating what would become gendered affirmative action.

What they’re teaching is ideologically captured and needs oversight. Throw away tenured protection and things may change for the better.

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