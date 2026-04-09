In His Words

In His Words

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Stephen Baskerville's avatar
Stephen Baskerville
7h

This gets close to the heart of the problem, but it does not go far enough. The reason this problem persists and worsens is because of widespread conservative cowardice that insists on dwelling on race and touching only gingerly on sex ("gender", if I must), which is the essence of this. Unmarried black women did quite well out of those Great Society programs and still do, and they form a formidable lobby ensuring that they continue, imitated and backed by their white sisters, who are now adapting those programs for unmarried women in the middle class. Black men, on the other hand, along with black children and black families, are the real casualties, and who speaks for them? They are despised and demonized by both left and right, and middle class white men are not far behind.

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Laurie A. Couture's avatar
Laurie A. Couture
4h

Thank you, Sean, for writing this bold and honest piece about the racist, sexist, and Marxist Mamdami "Equity" plan. This plan is a human disaster and a call for tyranny. I dedicated two entire chapters of "Nurturing and Empowering Our Sons" to how destructive Marxist ideology has been for boys, young men, and men, as well as for families and humanity as a whole. New Yorkers City residents must push back against this plan in courts or refuse to participate. If this scourge continues in NYC, the state and the city will be emptied out of everyone and everything that made it great in the past.

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