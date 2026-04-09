In an attempt to move his agenda forward, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani has put together a “New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan” that aims to address “affordability” and his believe that there are “systemic” forces acting against particularly peoples.

This recent plan comes as New Yorkers of all persuasions continue to flee the state and as pressure mounts on a new mayor to deliver on campaign promises that will exceed $80 billion.

The plan is littered with phrases like stolen land, settler colonialism and other terms that will undermine equality under the law and do little to address the real affordability and social issues facing New Yorkers. Outward migration of tax-paying New Yorkers, migration of illegal aliens drawing on tax-dollars, lack of family formation, high crime, and the outcomes of males in New York City are far bigger issues than any equity plan.

New York City Taxes will increase in unprecedented ways according to data from the New York Economic Development Corporation (page 17). Overall tax revenue is increasing 30% and will hit New Yorkers quite heavily when looking at percent change from 2019 to 2025. And if we look at 2026 increases, it gets worse.

Property taxes will increase 24%

Sales taxes will increase 32%

Personal incomes taxes will increase 37%

Corporate taxes will increase 71%.

These concerns are certainly reasons New Yorkers are leaving, and families with children are twice as likely to leave New York than others, according to the Fiscal Policy Institute, a left learning labor-union think tank.

According to New York State Comptroller’s Office, “the City of New York had recorded expenditures of $1.47 billion in Fiscal Year (FY) 2023, $3.75 billion in FY 2024, $3.02 billion in FY 2025 and $947.4 million in FY 2026 [on asylum seekers]. However, FY 2026 expenses are not yet final.” These expenses do not include other services, such as public education, police and fire, and other rendered social services.

In 2022, Governor Kathy Hochul told Trump supporting wealthy tax payers to get out of New York City:

Get out of town. Because you do not represent our values. You are not New Yorkers," Hochul said, while facing off with now-EPA chief Lee Zeldin and criticizing Ryan’s opponent, then-Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro whom Trump recently appointed as head of the FTA.

Governor Hochul is now begging them to return as patriotic New Yorkers who can pay for New York’s numerous social programs.

Mamdani’s Potemkin Village: Another Great Society

Simply leafing through the Mamdani plan reveals a poorly constructed Potemkin Village built on critical race theory and diversity, equity, and inclusion ideologies that embrace the type of oppressor narratives that ultimately lead to division. The plan includes distorted interpretations of history that feed the type of narratives that lead to greater programs for non-profits, patronage jobs, and NGOs at the expense of real progress in places like education, family formation, safe streets, parks for children to play and—yes—businesses.

The real fear is that Mamdani’s strategy will perpetuate similar outcomes that evolved from the “Great Society” domestic policies of the 1960s; policies that put into motion poorer outcomes for black Americans at a time when blacks were beginning to thrive, see Shelby Steele’s documentary What Killed Michael Brown and Thomas Sowell’s Social Justice Fallacies.

Black Americans saw the single largest drop in income inequality between 1940 and extending into the 1970s, buoyed by strong families, independence, and education. The Great Society policies of the 1960s undermined that growth and contributed to an increase in out-of-wedlock births, lack of family formation, poorer educational outcomes, and a host of other social challenges that have only worsened over time, a concern addressed in the Moynihan report back in 1965 that saw unstable families as the true roadblock to economic progress. In 1965, 24% of black births were to single mothers. That number is closer to 70% today.

Out of wedlock births would become a particular problem across the United States, but particularly for the black community. The first graph below shows the percent of births to all unmarried women from 1960 to 2020. The second graph disaggregates out-of-wedlock births by race and sex in 2018, data that mirrors what we’ve seen over the last several decades and the real five-alarm fire at the heart of social instability and inhibitions to economic progress.

There are those who will argue that western society must simply adapt to these new conditions of single parent homes and some fuzzy sense of fatherhood instead of the significance of fathering, mothering, and family formation. The British activist and novelist Erin Pizzey put it rightly when she said “family life was and always will be the foundation of any civilization. Destroy the family and you destroy the country.”

Over the past several years, New York City has seen a steady increase in abortions, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023. While there was a 33% increase in the rate of black non-Hispanic female abortions and a 33% increase in the rate of New York City abortions overall, the rate increase by race over time only tells a portion of the story. Black females have abortions at double the rate of the city average, so black females are far less likely to start a family. And if one looks at the Moynihan report and the work of Thomas Sowell, the road to economic prosperity is through family formation.

Mamdani’s focus takes us away from family and toward the type of socialist philosophies and dystopian terrors that undermine a safe and prosperous society with thriving families. His focus on Total Cost of Living (TCOL) amounts, essentially, to a redistribution of wealth campaign with varying definitions of what constitutes a family and what constitutes equity, which means not being white.

Family stability, however, is not good for the democratic-socialist movement that sees government intervention and family independence as mutually combative.

The last three election cycles (2016, 2020, and 2024) that involved Trump show married couples moved more toward the Republican party. A CNN exit poll reported 56% of married couples (60% of men and 51% of women) went for Trump. The Fox News analysis had 54% of married couples (56% of men and 53% of women) going for Trump.

Although there were no exit poles regarding married couples with children who voted for Mamdani, one does not see families suddenly returning to take a bite from what’s left of the core of the Big Apple, as pointed out above (Fiscal Policy Institute).

Mamdani’s affordability plan wants to sever notions of traditional family as some hangover from the white-colonialist mindset. The best thing for a Mamdani run city is single family households dependent on the state.

Remember Mamdani’s city owned grocery store idea? In that dystopian scenario, Mamdani reminds me of the Hunger Games President Coriolanus Snow who rules the totalitarian nation of Panem. He controls the food supply and leaves groups on the fringes of starvation but fed enough and perpetually dependent.

Sexual Orientation Over Biological Sex and Anti-White Racism

One is more likely to see the word sexual orientation in Mamdani’s plan (six times) than one is to see the word male (1x) or female (0x). LGBTQ is mentioned twenty-nine times.

In the one instance of male, it refers specifically to white historically privileged males and the oppressive nature of whiteness. There are some 40 references to whiteness and its privilege.

White populations

White peoples

White homeless veterans

White New Yorkers

White children

White peers

White widows

White CEOs

White workers

White family

White households

Mamdani’s obsession with whiteness is problematic at best and racist at worst. The ideas are dangerous as he paints a portrait of an entire race of people as oppressors. This rhetoric undermines core principles of democracy because it pits American against American instead of uniting a person in need, regardless of race or sex, with a service that helps, encourages, challenges and empowers independence. The Mamdani plan makes equality under the law secondary to the whims of equity. Take the following perversion of data in the Mamdani plan that creates a white oppressor narrative of white homeless veterans:

“Being Black is associated with a 1.5 times increased risk of homelessness among VA Health Administration service users. In addition, Black Veterans are four times more likely to be homeless than white Veterans” (page 36).

The comparison here may seem harmless, an attempt to recognize different outcomes. But the entire plan is littered with comparisons, not rooted in suffering and compassion, but in anti-white racism.

Not mentioned is the fact that 91% to 96% of the veteran homeless are male, according to various sources, including Veteran Affairs, Dept. of Housing and Urban Development, and the National Alliance to End Homelessness. On any given night, approximately 18,000 of the approximate 33,000 homeless veterans will be white males and approximately 8,900 homeless veterans will be black males. Although black male veterans are overrepresented when it comes to homelessness, do the 18,000 white male veterans have less significant human value? Do the 8,900 black homeless veterans have greater significant human value? Doesn’t the problem have more to do with sex than race?

One cannot have a serious conversation about race without first disaggregating the data by race and sex, or by sex at the very least.

In 2022, there were 271 suicides among female Veterans (80 fewer than in 2021) and 6,136 among male Veterans (83 more than in 2021), according to the 2024 National Veteran Suicide Report. That’s an increase of 1.4 percent in male suicides and a 22% decrease among female suicides. Males account for 83% of the military personnel and 96% of military suicides. That does not include other serious concerns, like drug overdoses, alcohol deaths, and homelessness. White males are likely 75% to 80% of those suicides.

These outcomes happen because modern therapists are struggling to help men. Modern therapy is moving away from sex differences and toward cultural only answers rooted in identity. The military actually needs therapists who approach male and female therapy with an understanding of male and female brain differences. Why have suicides dramatically decreased among females in the military but not males? The role of biology is not zero. The role of culture is not zero. But the first principal, male and female difference, matters when it comes to solving issues around mental health. The increase in despair (suicide, overdose, alcohol) is in part a response to the way males and females actually process PTSD, trauma, and despair. It’s less to do with the race and more to do with the way the male brain, regardless of race, responds to trauma and the way the female brain, regardless of race, responds to trauma and how therapists approach those differences. These are not absolutes, of course, but they are essential starting points in the aggregate.

To Mamdani, white is a pejorative and that is dangerous as violent victimization of whites increased 49% from 2021 to 2022, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The rate for white [violent victimization against white] persons increased from 16.1 to 24.0 per 1,000, and the rate for Hispanic persons increased from 15.9 to 22.6 per 1,000. Over the same period, the rate of violent victimization did not change significantly for persons who were black, who were Asian or were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander, or who were another race (American Indian or Alaska Native or two or more races).

White violent victimization is not lesser or greater than any person’s violent victimization. Mamdani, however, is race and gender obsessed, and the Mamdani plan misses one of the most vulnerable groups in New York City, males and the male and female differences that impact all sorts of outcomes.

Males account for the overwhelming percent of homicide, overdose, and suicide deaths across the five boroughs that represent New York City; Bronx County, Kings County, Queens County, New York County, and Richmond County. According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, males accounted for 85% of homicide deaths, 77% of overdose deaths, and 73% of suicide deaths across the five boroughs from 2018 to 2025, with 2025 data still being provisional.

While black non-Hispanic males are over-represented in areas such as homicide and overdose deaths, white non-Hispanic males are over-represented in suicide deaths. White non-Hispanic males and Hispanic males also represent a higher percentage of overdose deaths in the five boroughs than black non-Hispanic females and all other female groups.

These observations do not mean female suffering is lesser than male suffering. It does, however, challenge us to look at sex-differences and the nature, nurture, and cultural implications.

The Truth will Set you Free

The problems listed above are the uncomfortable truths that do not fit into an ideological movement apt to create a mélange of male social norm theories, critical race theory, and diversity, equity, and inclusion ideologies that victim blame, divide a nation, and miss the true challenges facing New Yorkers and Americans.

Mamdani’s plan requires a particular worldview with a distorted history of socialism and communism; ignoring the complete failure of these forms of government while also relying on historical interpretations that are sloppy and intentionally deceptive.

Mamdani must rely on platitudes and prejudice instead of objective truth because objective truth allows all people—regardless of race or sex— to see truth, take action to reconcile challenge, and find purpose, peace, and harmony.

The Mamdani plan ignores principles that foster equality and promotes equity laced racism and sexism, which are the hallmarks of Mamdani’s New York City Preliminary Racial Equity Plan and a violation of equal protections under the law.