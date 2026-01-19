In His Words

In His Words

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity's avatar
Celebrating Masculinity
4d

Great article Sean, and hope that the conference on boys goes really well. Thanks for all of your hard work.

Reply
Share
silverwind9's avatar
silverwind9
3d

I am amazed that relative values have gotten so dominant over absolute truth that not only is general biology thrown out as insane, but identity is solely based on what the individual senses in-between ones two ears. And then this relative definition is jockeying for legal positioning in realms beyond its common sense biological box. Does this mean if one senses it is a furry raccoon, that it has the rights to steal and ravage your apple tree like its biological kind? I’m glad, Sean, that you have more patience to deal with this mess than me and i applaud you. Mind boggling.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Sean Kullman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture