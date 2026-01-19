The U.S. Supreme Court heard two arguments last week regarding Title IX and equal protections that differentiate male and female sports, West Virginia v. B. P. J. and Little v. Hecox. Little refers to Governor Bradley Little of Idaho, who, like West Virginia wants to protect women’s sports under the biological marker of male and female and the statues of Title IX. Twenty-three states currently ban male participation in women’s sports, and West Virginia and Idaho are two of those states.

The arguments may seem like fairly simple ones. Should males, who want to identify as females, be allowed to compete in women’s sports? The consequences of this decision, however, are more threatening because of the concerted effort to blur the nature of sex itself. The respondents in the cases are essentially trying to conflate gender identity with biological sex, as if there is no real difference and the reason the respondents do not provide a definition for the meaning of male and female.

In a viral exchange (see full 7 minutes) during the Supreme Court hearing, Justice Samuel Alito tried to tease out an answer from the respondent, Kathleen Hartnett, about the nature of sex itself.

JUSTICE ALITO: If it does that, then is it not necessary for there to be, for equal protection purposes, if that is challenged under the Equal Protection Clause, an understanding of what it means to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman? MS. HARTNETT: Yes, Your Honor. JUSTICE ALITO: And what is that definition? For equal protection purposes, what does -- what does it mean to be a boy or a girl or a man or a woman? MS. HARTNETT: Sorry, I misunderstood your question. I think that the underlying enactment, whatever it was, the policy, the law, the -- would have to -- we'd have to have an understanding of how the state or the government was understanding that term to figure out whether or not someone was excluded. We do not have a definition for the Court. And we don't take issue with the -- we're not disputing the definition here. What we're saying is that the way it applies in practice is to exclude birth-sex males categorically from women's teams and that there's a subset of those birth-sex males where it doesn't make sense to do so according to the state's own interest (bold my emphasis). JUSTICE ALITO: Well, how can you -- how can a court determine whether there's discrimination on the basis of sex without knowing what sex means for equal protection purposes?

In an attempt to answer Justice Alito’s question, Katherine Hartnett asserts that individual states or the government would essentially determine who constitutes a male and who constitutes a female: “we’d have to have an understanding of how the state or the government was understanding that term to figure out whether or not someone was excluded.” Male and female, as biological realities, become subjective and subordinate to the whims of political ideologies and wrapped in phrases like sex-assigned-at-birth, cisgender, self-identify, and transgender. A boy is no longer a boy; he can be a cis-boy, a trans-boy, and a host of other socially constructed archetypes that androgenize sex as a category and eviscerate Title IX. In reality, Title IX as we know it would cease to exist because sex would become subjective—something that would not be good for males and females.

These types of arguments are resonating elsewhere, particularly in bills that aim to help boys and men in places like Washington State. One could expect a similar approach in California.

Washington State Bills Offering Opposing Views on Sex Differences

In Washington State, two partisan bills (HB 2461 and HB 2401) are being presented to establish a commission on the status of boys and men. The hallmarks of the bills are eerily similar to the national arguments at the U.S. Supreme Court in West Virginia v. B. P. J. and Little v. Hecox.

While House Bill 2461 (supported by 19 republicans) asserts that biological differences matter, House Bill 2401 (supported by 19 democrats) blurs the nature of sex in ways similar to the cases being argued before the U.S. Supreme Court. One of the glaring differences is in the way the WA bills recognize or do not recognize sex differences.

HB 2461 asserts that biological differences matter: “Biological and developmental differences between males and females influence behavior, learning, health, and social outcomes, and that institutions should account for these differences while minimizing bias and stereotypes.” HB 2461 would work to help biological males, regardless of their sexual orientation or race. The underlying mechanism of the bill accepts sex as an objective truth and why males are impacted in certain ways, not as a refutation of the needs of females but as a way to understand the ways male and female differences are critical to helping boys and girls and men and women thrive.

HB 2461 also looks at family formation, such as the roles of fathers and mothers in the lives of children as essential to healthy development.

HB 2401, conversely, does not mention biology or the nature of sex differences, but it does make a point of ensuring that those who “identify-as-male” and “identify-as-LGBTQ” are included in ways that blur the nature of sex as an objective truth. HB 2401 also strays away completely from fathers as essential to family formation and, in doing so, disenfranchise hundreds-of-thousands of fathers, sons, daughters, and grandparents.

After all, fatherlessness is one of the most pressing problems in the U.S. and in Washington state. HB 2401 does nothing to mention the cultural epidemic of fatherlessness and the policies that ignore family formation and the need to help families stay intact when possible.

The erasure of father becomes ingrained in policies like HB 2401 in the same way mother is being erased by the term “birthing people,” a term that is used in Washington State health policy. These types of practices form the foundation for other types of controversies.

Source: Washington State Department of Health

In cases where people decide that they were assigned female at birth, biological females would suddenly become the recipients of a boys and men’s commission that could fight for their transgender surgeries. In HB 2401, a female who claims to be male is suddenly protected—even though there is already an LGBTQ commission.

Although HB 2401 is not asking for funding at this time, it could—in the future—use tax dollars and private donations for the purpose of sex assignment surgery under the guise of a boys and men’s commission because the government is responsible for “understanding that term [male and female] to figure out whether or not someone was excluded.” These types of actions have devastating consequences for the individuals involved, and they would further alienate parents from children who might be struggling with gender identity, allowing sanctuary state policies to determine cause and action over the rights of parents, children, and so many others. Washington is a sanctuary state that prefers dealing with gender more than it does sex and the reason it is necessary for a bill on boys and men to require biological sex as the fundamental first principal.

If the U.S. Supreme court sides with sex differences in sports, males in Washington could have the boys and men’s commission intervene on their behalf—as males—who wish to identify as females. In other words, biological sex includes them even though their gender identity differs. Washington State already allows such troubling practices, like the recognition of birthing persons instead of mothers.

HB 2401 is littered with the language of identity-politics that will focus on sociological constructs instead of root causes like biological realities and the consequences of fatherlessness, which impacts boys and girls and men and women.

While HB 2401 acknowledges people of color, it does not acknowledge the nature of biology. It’s the primary reason HB 2401 is at odds with HB 2461 and the reason HB 2401 will ultimately work against the well-being of boys and men. There is an inability to see that all boys of all races are behind their female counterparts in so many areas of education, physical & mental health, court systems, and the predatory nature of certain industries. HB 2401 does not see the boy in the black boy or the boy in the gender confused boy or the boy in the white boy. Biological sex becomes the victim of identity politics and its evasive language, where the adjective takes precedent over the noun.

If these things seem impractical, all one needs to do is look at the actions of the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) in West Virginia v. B. P. J. and Little v. Hecox and Washington’s use of birthing people and tampons in boys’ bathrooms to see the erasure of sex. The ACLU is arguing for males playing in women’s sports, but it has never argued against the unconstitutionality of having Offices of Women’s Health while not having Offices of Men’s Health, despite groups, like the Global Initiative for Boys and Men, reaching out to them to support such efforts. The ACLU is married to an ideology and not true civil rights—something it has abandoned a long time ago.

In Summary

Washington State already has a Women’s Commission and LGBTQ Commission. The efforts conducted on behalf of HB 2401 are meant to undermine the very nature of sex and do so under the auspice of kindness and inclusion, and—of course—to win over male voters.

There are serious social consequences when policy makers fail to address sex differences and how they impact boys and girls and men and women. Much like the ACLU, HB 2401 attempts to root out biology and continue its efforts to codify identity into law.

HB 2461 does not deny any biological male his place in a fair and just society, ensuring all males, regardless of race or sexual orientation, are protected. The bill goes even further in its willingness to address fatherlessness, family formation, and the social consequences of fractured families that impact all areas of life.

Upcoming On-Line Conference: Join the nation’s leading experts for the most informative conference of the year when it comes to raising boys into men in the 21st century. This free conference is made possible by the generous contributions of the Santa Fe Boys Fund (Founded by Paul Golding and Bonnie Ellinger) and the Gurian Foundation, founded by Michael Gurian and Gail Reid-Gurian.