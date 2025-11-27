Toiling and Toiling Among the Leaves
Outside mother’s kitchen window, father and son
Pile leaf after leaf like glorious brethren.
Toiling and toiling, body and face glows and grows
When the warmth of work aches with simplicities.
It looked like a ritual of manliness;
Away from the daily tethering of drilling
And rules keeping boyness from sacred earthliness.
Among the leaves, though, sounds of raking and toiling
Sing the body electric, giving way to flight
And a boy’s will to make work play for His delight.