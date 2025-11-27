Outside mother’s kitchen window, father and son Pile leaf after leaf like glorious brethren. Toiling and toiling, body and face glows and grows When the warmth of work aches with simplicities. It looked like a ritual of manliness; Away from the daily tethering of drilling And rules keeping

from sacred earthliness. Among the leaves, though, sounds of raking and toiling Sing the body electric, giving way to flight And a boy’s will to make work play for His delight.