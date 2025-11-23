United Nations: Toilets and False Equivalencies
Earlier this week, the United Nations celebrated World Toilet Day (Nov. 19) on the same day as International Men’s Day—a day not recognized by the United Nations (UN). There is little doubt this decision was anything other than intentional. Imagine the dozen or more staffers at the UN sniggering at their supposed cleverness or simply unaware of their …
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to In His Words to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.