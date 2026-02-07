The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) actions in Minnesota have garnered national attention, particularly with the various protests (some peaceful and some violent), assaults on law enforcement, and the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

Although there are varying opinions when it comes to these matters, it’s important to understand that these recent occurrences can easily overshadow the challenges the North Star state, and arguably the nation, has experienced over the past several decades.

The last decade has been particularly hard on Minnesotans who have experienced record increases in suicide, overdose, alcohol, and homicide deaths from 2014 to 2023 year after year (Table 1). Comparing 2014 to 2022 and 2023 shows 100% and 88% increases in these outcomes respectively, and the 2024 data, which is still provisional, shows at least a 70% increase when compared to 2014.

When a community experiences a steady and serious rise in these tragedies, it’s difficult to deny there is a certain despair that has taken hold of the community, a type of cultural zeitgeist that brings a mood that unsettles people and the community in other ways as well. It becomes easier to go from anger, to the potential endangerment of others, and to violence when there is a swell of support around doing so in a community that is sitting on a of powder keg of despair.

There was nothing wrong with Alex Pretti, for instance, deciding to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement actions. The decision, however, to spit at law enforcement, vandalize a law-enforcement vehicle, and confront law-enforcement while concealing a loaded weapon seems to rise to the level of something more. This observation is not an attempt to support or refute the later actions law-enforcement carried out that resulted in Pretti’s death. This inquiry is about the state of mind of people in a community that has seen a steady rise in despair, the narratives or lack of narratives about that despair in media, academia, and government, and how that might lead to actions that are more radical in nature.

Expressions of civil disobedience are not new to the United States, but the communal psychology associated with these expressions can manifest as a type of self-expression (projection) of one’s own inner despair. Alex Pretti, at a time when one might expect him to be raising children, was out protesting for a cause (illegal people in the U.S.) in a way that differed from his earlier participation in the George Floyd protests.

Rachel Canoun, Pretti’s ex-wife, “said he was a Democratic voter and that he had participated in the wave of street protests following the killing of George Floyd by a Minneapolis police officer in 2020, not far from the couple’s neighborhood. She said they often livestreamed what was going on to social media. She described him as someone who might shout at law enforcement officers at a protest, but she had never known him to be physically confrontational” (Colorado Sun).

Rachel Canoun divorced from Pretti more than two years ago. According to a report in the Colorado Sun, Canoun mentioned that Pretti “got a permit to carry a concealed firearm about three years ago and that he owned at least one semiautomatic handgun when they separated. “He didn’t carry it around me, because it made me uncomfortable,” she said.

In a few years, Pretti went from a married mild protestor, to a gun owner with a permit to carry, to a divorced male, and to engaging in more extreme action in causes. While his parents supported his right to protest, they warned him not to engage.

“We had this discussion with him two weeks ago or so, you know, that go ahead and protest, but do not engage, do not do anything stupid, basically,” Michael Pretti, Alex’s father, told The Associated Press. “And he said he knows that. He knew that.”

Pretti certainly felt a need to get involved in what he likely considered social justice causes. But at what point did Pretti go from observer and live streamer of protests to a different level of engagement?

Alex Pretti seems like an archetype of sorts, the man in his mid to late thirties not engaged in raising a family but engaged in replacement causes in lieu of family. The cause, whatever it may be, can have value to the individual. A cause may also provide an individual with an opportunity to simply exercise actions in a way that might not otherwise manifest. Causes can matter to an individual and simultaneously serve as an opportunity to rage against the machine as a replacement for understanding one’s own wounded soul and existential purpose.

Carl Jung (in the Red Book) would have referred to this self-expression via protests as a type of inner shadow, a reaction to an existential despair or sense of meaningless. The mass formation action (protests and riots) could serve as an outlet, a way to express one’s inner shadows in unhealthy ways. Warren Farrell, author of the Boy Crisis, would later describe the sense of purposelessness boys and young men feel in a world that seems to pass over them—to essentially miss the way society dismisses boys and men and only extends the shadow over the male soul. In Boys, a Rescue Plan, there is reason to believe that the denial of sex difference and the frustrations that follow will only lead to more frustrations and greater potential for radicalization as causes allow individuals to neglect personal existential crises and deny inner shadows. With the help of institutional entities, there is a bombardment of messages that provoke and darken the damaged soul who relishes in the cause and overlooks finding a way to bring the light to his existence and give him meaning and purpose. The cause becomes a type of empty catharsis.

When institutions collectively work to exercise partial narratives, there are consequences. The narratives in academia, media, and government certainly fan the flames of communal radicalization, and it should concern all of us regarding the recent action of school officials throughout the country to allow student walkouts to protest Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents; even as school performance is declining in places like Minnesota. These declines were happening prior to COVID in Reading (first figure) and Math (second figure), according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress.

It’s time to ask some serious questions about motivations. What motivates teachers to encourage children to engage in protests? Are school officials radicalizing young people as ways to exercise their own inner shadows as it were? This may seem cynical, but is it really hard to convince children to blow-off class and get out of school for a few hours under the guise of being righteous or shamed for not participating? How many of those children would willingly miss basketball practice and other games with friends and teammates to actually protest? Given the choice, without adult influence, what would the children choose?

It’s important to understand that social reactions ebb and flow over time and cultures, but it is more apt to happen when people feel a lack of purpose, when communal despair increases, and when the bedrock of communal salvation, the family, is destabilized. Institutional narratives can easily stoke the fires of causes that pray on the vulnerable until we get to that place where we realize that we’re not in Minnesota anymore.

End Note: Additional graphs and tables below were included to provide more context around various outcome measures in Minnesota. Figure 2 was compiled using data from the CDC and the tables below were retrieved from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP). NAEP data shows a steady decline in Reading and Math even prior to COVID.