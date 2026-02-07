In His Words

In His Words

L Thompson
2d

Competing narratives of male disparities and conservatism makes me wonder which narrative is primary. Are the issues of boys and men used to support, conservative bordering on MAGA, a political stance. I believe boys and men's issues stand on their own and using these issues to support another political agenda, subverts and diverts from the message. I follow because there is good research presented here, but I'm tempted to unsubscribe because I often see a tendency here to capitalize on the legitimate and dire situation of boys and men as a pretext for another political agenda that becomes a disservice to both. I'd ask Mr Kullman to tone down the political rhetoric, but I'm sure in his world view these too issues are intertwined. I agree on many of the basic problems Mr Kullman brings to the table, very effectively I might add, but to me the culture wars political rhetoric is a turnoff.

