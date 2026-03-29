Image from Grok

A friend of mine in his eighties once talked to me about supporting a woman’s right to abortion back in the seventies. Fairly recently, his stance has somewhat softened because he never imagined, decades later, that the movement would lead to nearly a million abortions a year.

That’s when I said, the number of abortions since 1980 nearly equals the entire population of California. What does that say about our culture?

The abortion issue has dominated the political landscape for more than fifty-years, and the language to discuss it has evolved over the decades. The word “choice” was used in the 1970s as a way to suggest that a woman’s decision to keep or abort a fetus was part of a larger body autonomy movement.

The simplicity of the word “choice” subtly moved the conversation away from the fetus in the womb and to the woman carrying it. The fetus would become secondary and even tertiary to the 14th Amendment (right to privacy) and a woman’s choice.

Some have argued that abortion is a First Amendment right. Those who support abortion have argued that free speech protects the free exercise of abortion and not doing so imposes religious beliefs. That argument has never taken hold, even the Roe decision did not see abortion as a First Amendment right.

In the 1990s, President Bill Clinton used the phrase “safe, legal, and rare” to engage different voters, employing the type of language that seemed all-encompassing. Abortion, however, was hardly rare, even if it was safe and legal. When Clinton took office in 1993, there were around 1.4 to 1.5 million abortions per year in the U.S, according to the Guttmacher Institute. By the end of his presidency, the numbers were trending somewhat downward but still represented around 1.3 to 1.4 million.

The graph below (in five-year increments) includes the number of induced abortions reported by the Guttmacher Institute and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Abortion Surveillance System. Guttmacher data is likely more accurate as CDC data often excludes certain states (such as California, Maryland, and others) who do not share their data with the CDC Abortion Surveillance System. California has had anywhere from 150,000 to 250,000 abortions in any given year from 1990 to the present. (It should be noted that the last data set from the CDC Abortion Surveillance System was 2022).

While the number of abortions have trended downward, so too have live births and marriage rates before a sudden increase in abortions started around 2020 with dramatic surges occurring from 2023 to 2025. The American people were not getting married, women were not getting pregnant, and population growth was on the decline.

Something else was happening in America in general as the terminology continued to evolve. The phrase “right to abortion” that manifested out of Roe v. Wade was shortened to “abortion rights” in the 1980s, but choice and safe, legal, and rare still seemed to dominate the rhetorical narratives into the 1990s before being replaced fairly recently with the term “abortion rights.”

More recently, celebrities like Cynthia Nixon accelerated the language, wearing hats with the phrase “make abortion great again” as a counterpunch to Trump initiatives to send abortion practices back to the individual states. For those who doubt Trump Derangement Syndrome, all one needs to do is look at the irrational reactions to the Dobbs decision. After all, can abortion ever be great?

Historically, the rhetoric used for abortion activists was subtle and very intentional in its efforts to desensitize the public and smother counter narratives. Desensitization tactics—under the guise of compassion—form victim classes and non-victim classes. To abortion rights groups, the woman, not the fetus, is the victim of pro-life policies. This type of argument is counterproductive to the life-instinct so desperately missing from a culture seeing rapid declines in fertility rates and a greater decline in family formation.

America, and the West, with the help of media, academia, and political collaboratives have actively reshaped attitudes for decades around abortion in a way that desensitized the public. The fetus became an afterthought and so did the mental health of women who suffered from their abortions.

In one study by Reardon, Rafferty, and Longbons on “The Effects of Abortion Decision Rightness and Decision Type on Women’s Satisfaction and Mental Health,” Reardon’s research produced the types of findings that contemporary narratives too often ignore.

Our findings indicate, as a conservative estimate, that two-thirds of women experienced their abortions as a violation of their own values and preferences. A majority of women who had abortions (60%) reported they would have carried to term if they had received more support from others or had felt more financial security, and one-fourth described their abortions as either unwanted or coerced. On average, only women who described their abortions as wanted and consistent with their values and preferences (33%) attributed any benefits to their abortions. All other groups were more likely to attribute an increase in negative emotions and a decline in mental health to their abortions, report more stress when questioned about their abortion experiences, and appear less likely to participate in surveys initiated at abortion clinics as compared to women for whom the abortion is wanted and consistent with their values and preferences.

Neglected are the nearly sixty to seventy-percent of women who regret their abortions. Many studies that focus on abortion as the right choice occur shortly after abortions, not longitudinally, or do not include women who regretted their abortions and do not wish to participate in the surveys. Some of these women would go on to suffer poor mental health, addiction issues, and trouble with intimate relationships.

It’s important to note that the overwhelming majority of abortions are the product of consensual intercourse, while only one-percent or less of abortions are the product of a rape. The social narratives would have us belief otherwise.

Understandably, women do have concerns about pregnancies and the ability to care for a child for a host of reasons, but those concerns are often neglected by media, academia, and government—even as the majority of Americans believe there should be some limit when it comes to abortion. Depending on the poll, one can expect that sixty to eighty percent of Americans believe in some kind of limits to abortion, particularly when pregnancies enter the third trimester.

Those who support abortion have removed the fetus from the equation and, in doing so, have allowed the conversation to move away from preventative measures. The goal should not be more abortions. The goal should be to encourage expected pregnancies and decrease the types of pregnancies that lead to abortions. Even those who support abortion should work to help decrease the number of abortions as a preventative measure and avoid the anguish and pain women experience before, during, and long after an abortion.

The above tactic, though, is particularly hard, in a culture where academia, media, and government embrace a type of death instinct in all sorts of institutional practices. If aborting a healthy fetus is merely seen as a common practice and the fetus as merely an inconvenience, how much easier is it to desensitize a culture to others?

Desensitizing a Society to Male Nature

Comparing the aborting of a helpless fetus to the treatment of boys and men is certainly different in degrees. There is, however, a type of malicious legislating and political ethos that marries these two concepts, with desensitization as an underlying tactic.

Selective morality is a common practice in academia, media, and government. Modern cultures are uncomfortable encouraging a social ethic and the importance of pushing expectations for individual morality. The golden rule and the ten commandments, for instance, are generally good philosophical concepts, whether one is religious or not.

What we have been getting instead is a death instinct ethos. After all, what type of society encourages mantras that vilify the life instinct and an entire sex?

“make abortion great again”

“boys are budding little rapists in the making”

“too often toxic ideas are taking hold early and going unchallenged…This is about protecting girls and driving forward education and conversation with boys and young men, which is a responsibility we owe to the next generation,” Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

The phrases above speak to something much darker and at odds with cultural survival. In any modern democracy, compassion moves us toward moral obligations and toward institutional reactions that hope to help those who are suffering. Tending to the mentally-ill and drug addicted, for instance, is a moral and ethical good. Tending to a pregnant mother and her fetus is a moral and ethical good. The intended good, however, can easily become ideologically corrupted so that pain and suffering become institutionalized in such a way that it leads to the destruction of those it intends to help, the innocent bystanders around them, and those it completely ignores.

Keir Starmer’s use of the words “toxic ideas” attacks boy nature, as it institutes modern day struggles sessions into the educational system to reprogram boys. Starmer may have been motivated to help boys and men but seems unable to free himself from the progressive belief system reinforced in fictional series like Adolescence. Starmer’s premise, however, is flawed because the overwhelming majority of boys and men are more likely to protect a woman than they are to hurt a woman. His ideas are rooted in the legacy of identity politics that has created all sorts of civil unrest in the U.K., as it has in many western cultures.

It is the voices in the mainstream narratives in schools at all levels, by politicians, and by the media that are the real problem—gaslighting the public by ignoring boys, blaming them for social problems, and driving them toward purposelessness, overdose, and suicide in the same way that it drives perfectly healthy women toward an abortion industry.

The mantras listed above are corruptions of natural law because they begin with the premise that death trumps life and one sex (male) must be seen as inherently flawed. These ideas are pushed by media, academia, and a political class placing its thumb on the scale when it comes to regulating policies under the false pretense of morality and ethics.

Progressive Western thought has embraced a troubling cultural movement that has reframed life and death through corporatized victim classes—often at the expense of others (whether a fetus, a boy, a man, a woman, a family).

Ideological directives promulgated by media, academia, and government too often pick the winners and the losers, not based on the rule of law or a higher moral good but on some type of ideological prerogative.

Commissions on Woman and Girls, Offices of Health for Woman and Girls, and other government funded programs may be well intended, but when those practices selectively legislate whose life matters there is something more perverse at work, like a large non-profit industrial complex that extends into all sorts of areas.

If a culture can support and promote the abortion of hundreds-of-thousands of healthy fetuses every year, what prevents a culture from aborting the life-instinct from a society?

It is fair to argue that there is something gnawing at the American conscience in some sense when it comes to the purity of life, as nearly eighty percent of Americans believe in some degree of abortion restrictions, especially in the third trimester.

Back in 2023, I wrote that the life instinct and the death instinct are personal and social forces that are part of a larger cultural ethos. Our nation needs to place a much greater emphasis on the life instinct, beginning with the family and encouraging its success in all forms of law. The alternative, of course, is untenable for a healthy society.

When society allows chaos and disorder, when it protects some and abandons others, it furthers a social mania that begins with the death of a fetus and manifests in all sorts of unrecognizable ways—including the blatant neglect of our boys and men and families.