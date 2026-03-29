In His Words

In His Words

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Fred's avatar
Fred
3h

Let’s be honest: the Pro-Choice Movement is really the Pro-Choice for Women Only Movement.

A woman can say, “I know a child was conceived, but having a child right now is not convenient.

“I never took birth control precautions, but my child is due in September and I was planning to go to Europe this summer.” The Pro-Choice Movement (for Women Only) insists that she have a legal way to get out of 9 months of parental responsibility (before she can exercise her option of giving the child away for adoption).

A man can say, “I know a child was conceived, but having a child right now is not convenient.

“I was very conscientious about birth control, but it failed. I want to finish my education and start my career so that I can properly afford and care for a child.” The Pro-Choice Movement (for Women Only) insists that he take on 18-21 years of parental responsibility or go to jail. They say to a man exactly what they insist you can never say to a woman: “When you have sex, you have to take the consequences.”

This sexist double standard cannot be denied (and has been privately admitted to me by some very prominent feminists).

Here’s another aspect. When an unborn child dies from a miscarriage, we honor the grief that women endure and respect their mourning period. Should we ever (and I know this is a radical thought) begin to care about men’s feelings and choices, we have to acknowledge that a man might love his unborn child as much as a woman and mourn it’s death as fully as a women.

Now, consider that Pro-Choice for Women Only implies that a man is expected to stand by silently (and indeed, finance and support) what he experiences as the “murder” of his own child. How much more inhuman can we get?!?

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Conrad Riker's avatar
Conrad Riker
4h

We won't survive another impact from feminism to our population.

Billions of babies have been killed in the womb.

The UN says if a woman is pregnant she cannot be executed irrespective of her crimes or convictions. But if she executed her child without charge then it is permitted. Bizarrely allowing her life to be lawfully taken.

We must make it make sense as a Moloch or Baal sacrifice. It's Lilith and Kali all over again.

Gamma bias bizarrely plays a disappearing trick on maternal infanticides which kill more than all other causes combined globally every day!

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