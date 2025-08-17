Subscribe
Homicide in Washington D.C. is nation's worst and has been for decades
Washington D.C.
Aug 17
•
Sean Kullman
7
9
Does Governor Gavin Newsom Care about Boys and Men or is it a Political Stunt?
Earlier last week, Gavin Newsome released an executive order that addressed a number of concerns in the state of California, including support of boys…
Aug 5
•
Sean Kullman
8
12
July 2025
The Culture of Malicious Legislating
The Death Instinct in Policy
Jul 15
•
Sean Kullman
12
15
June 2025
Progressives and the Death Instinct
Introduction
Jun 30
•
Sean Kullman
8
2
Happy Father's Day
The greatest experience in life is being a father.
Jun 15
•
Sean Kullman
7
2
Did Thomas Crooks Suffer from Schizophrenia?
The Unique Nature of the Male Brain and Mental Health
Jun 11
•
Sean Kullman
2
2
Why Boys Are Behind in School from the Start
The Maturity Argument and the Brain-Difference Approach in Schools
Jun 3
•
Sean Kullman
13
9
May 2025
Jake Tapper and Media Tribalism
When Jake Tapper and Alex Thompson released their book Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Coverup, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again, the…
May 26
•
Sean Kullman
8
1
South-Africa's Refugee Farmers
And the Ideological Charter behind the Global Mindset
May 20
•
Sean Kullman
10
A Sacred Gift: Our Mother's Memories
“Speaking of her always provides me with the same feelings of security and happiness I felt in her lap so many years ago,” Frank Allocco.
May 11
•
Sean Kullman
1
April 2025
Drugging our Boys in School
How the Culture Wars Have Hurt our Sons and How We Can Fix It
Apr 20
•
Sean Kullman
15
1
March 2025
Adolescence: the new Netflix series and psychosocial tropes
In August of 2015, Lauren Kelley released “America Has a Rape Problem and Kate Harding Wants to Fix It” in Rolling Stone. Kelley’s article was about…
Mar 31
•
Sean Kullman
13
10
